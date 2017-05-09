Kendrick Perkins: Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook back on speaking terms

Former Oklahoma City Thunder player Kendrick Perkins said on TNT on Monday night that Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook are back on speaking terms.

Perkins brought up Durant and Westbrook's relationship during a segment which featured former Boston Celtics teammates Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce, Rajon Rondo, Glen Davis and Perkins.

During the segment, Perkins said Durant had a conversation with Westbrook after Westbrook broke the NBA record for triple-doubles in a season in April. The conversation came after the two had not officially spoken since Durant left in free agency for the Golden State Warriors.

"I think the night that Russ actually broke the record, I had texted KD," Perkins said. "The next day, he was talking about something and he sent me a text and was like, 'Me and Russ had a nice conversation,'" Perkins continued.

“They’re back on talking terms... -Kendrick Perkins discusses Kevin Durant/Russell Westbrook relationship on #KGArea21 pic.twitter.com/wsUmpnhxqi — KG's Area 21 (@KGArea21) May 9, 2017

Perkins said he also wouldn't rule out Durant's return to the Thunder at some point.

"I wouldn't be surprised -- if KD makes a little run, I wouldn't be surprised if he goes back to Oklahoma," Perkins said. "Because in my opinion, I don't think Russ is going anywhere. He's that type of guy. He just wants to stick it out, and he just wants you to give him those pieces and he just wants to roll with it. He's not going and trying to run and chase (titles). And one thing about it, he's not begging nobody to come play with him."

