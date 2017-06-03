Kellyville remembers 13-year-old Cash Lawrence

KELLYVILLE -- The Kellyville football stadium shined bright Friday night in honor of 13-year-old Cash Lawrence who died tragically Tuesday night.

It's only fitting that pink shirts fill the stands. It was Cash Lawrence's favorite color.

“He was a class act," friend Kade Alberty said.

Most wore cowboy boots and hats.

"He definitely wanted to be a competitive bull rider, that’s what he wanted to do," Cash's cousin Spence Cartwright said.

There was a candle in every hand.

“It’s amazing how many lives he touched," Cartwright said.

It's a symbol of love.

“It’s a lot easier with a lot of family and friends around," Alberty said.

The adventurous teen was third in Junior Steer Riding standings last year. He had dreams to make it as a professional.

“At least he was doing something that he enjoyed doing," friend Buck Shotgrist said.

But those dreams were cut short Tuesday night.

“Of course there are the what if’s, but everything is meant to happen for a reason," Cartwright said.

The Creek County Sheriff's Office says the teenager went for a ride on his horse around 7 p.m.. The horse came back alone an hour later.

“He was something else," Alberty said.

A search began within the next couple of hours. Officials say a relative found Lawrence's body in a wooded area within 10 minutes of the start of the search.

“He’ll be at every bull riding, he’ll be everywhere," Alberty said.

As tears fall and the flame of every candle dies, Lawrence will always be their favorite cowboy.

The funeral service will be Monday at 2 p.m. at Cross Bar Arena.