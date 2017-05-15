Katy Perry coming to BOK Center in Tulsa for 'Witness' tour

Katy Perry has announced that the singer will be bringing her “Witness” tour to the BOK Center on November 29.

Tickets for the concert go on sale May 22 at 10 a.m. Tickets for the concert will be between $50 and $150.

For more information on the concert, or how to buy tickets, click here.

