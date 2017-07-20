Juveniles in custody after chase, standoff

Tulsa, Okla--

Two juveniles are in police custody after officers say they stole a car, then led officers on a chase.

Investigators say the owner left the car running with a dog inside near East 21st and Garnett late Wednesday night. An officer started following the car from a QuikTrip at East 21st and Memorial.

Detectives say the driver spotted the officer, and tried to speed away, driving north on Memorial.

A police helicopter followed the car from East 15th and Memorial to Admiral, and then on to Sheridan, where the driver turned north.

Officers say the suspects ditched the car near North Maplewood and East Newton street and ran into a nearby house.

Police then surrounded the home, leading to a two and a half-hour long standoff.

The two surrendered to police around 1:30 AM Thursday.

The car and dog have been returned to their owner. No one was hurt.

