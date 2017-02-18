Juvenile shot in north Tulsa after shooters open fire on home

TULSA -- A juvenile is in the hospital Saturday morning after an overnight shooting in north Tulsa.

Police responded at about 10:30 p.m. Friday to a home near East 46th Street North and Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Police said multiple shooters opened fire at a home and cars in front of the home.

A juvenile who was inside one of the vehicle was hit.

Officials said the juvenile was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: