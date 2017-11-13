Couple sentenced to 130 years each for child neglect
1:59 PM, Oct 16, 2017
TULSA COUNTY--On Monday morning Aislyn Miller and Kevin Fowler were sentenced 130 years in prison, each.
The Tulsa County jury found both guilty of child neglect. Investigators said the two neglected their twin baby girls so horrifically that they labeled it the worst case of child neglect they've ever seen, which included starvation and bed sores. The home also contained large amounts of cat feces and maggots.