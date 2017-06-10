Jury recommends life sentence in assault with deadly weapon case

TULSA - A jury recommended a life sentence Friday in an assault with a deadly weapon case, according to Tulsa County District Attorney's office.

Authorities told 2 Works for You that Jestin J. Tafolla received a life sentence Friday in a case that was described as a grisly beating.

Tafolla, an Aryan Brotherhood member, according to the DA's office, beat a black man with brass knuckles that had the shapes of wolves on them that created sharp points. The official stated that the man was beaten relentlessly in this case.

Tafolla testified in the case, according to the DA's office, and when asked about the beating, said, "I liked it."

According to Department of Corrections records, Tafolla has served time in prison for multiple felony convictions, including Assault or Battery with a Dangerous Weapon, Possession of Drugs, Intent to Sell, and Distribution.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: