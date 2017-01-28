Jury finds man guilty in murder of 14-YO girl on highway in 2014

TULSA - A jury has recommended life without parole for a convicted murderer, who was one of three accused of shooting a 14-year-old girl while she was riding with her family on a Tulsa highway in 2014.

The jury in the trial for Travis Lozada returned to the courtroom late Friday afternoon and announced to the judge that they had found the suspect guilty on first-degree murder, attempted robbery with a firearm and conspiracy.

The jury recommended life without parole on the murder charge, life in prison and a $10,000 fine for the second count of robbery and 10 years for conspiracy plus a $5,000 fine.

Last May, a jury found another of the defendants in the case, David Ruble, guilty of the crime and he was sentenced to life in prison. It was in 2014 that 14-year-old April Montano was shot while she rode in her father's vehicle on the Gilcrease Expressway. They were towing recreational vehicles on a flat-bed trailer when the suspects opened fire on them.

The Tulsa County District Attorney's Office also was in court for the Jon Scarce child abuse murder case Friday, and the jury began deliberations at 3:35 p.m. A verdict was expected tonight, according to the DA's office.

