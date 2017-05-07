Jurors will be asked if Tulsa officer went too far with shooting

11:13 AM, May 7, 2017
30 mins ago

Jury selection begins Monday for Tulsa police officer Betty Shelby's manslaughter trial.

Feb. 1, 2016 - Tulsa police officer Betty Shelby waits for the elevator following her court appearance in which the judge set May 8, 2017 as the day her first-degree manslaughter jury trial will begin for the shooting death of Terence Crutcher.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TULSA, Okla. (AP) -- A white Oklahoma police officer will try to convince jurors she was justified in using deadly force when she fatally shot an unarmed black man last year because she feared for her life.

The first-degree manslaughter case against Tulsa officer Betty Jo Shelby begins Monday.

While the name of the law enforcement agency has changed and the circumstances of the September shooting are different, the question remains the same: Did a police officer go too far in using deadly force?

Prosecutors say Shelby overreacted when she fatally shot 40-year-old Terence Crutcher because he was obeying commands to raise his hands.

Shelby says the shooting was justified because Crutcher refused her orders to lie on the ground and appeared to reach inside his SUV for what she thought was a gun.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top