Judge throws out Steven Wade Jameson's guilty plea in deadly 2009 crash, released on bond

TULSA - A judge threw out the guilty plea of a man previously convicted of three counts of first degree manslaughter in a deadly 2009 car crash.

Steven Wade Jameson was released on $100,000 bond following the decision on Friday.

RELATED: Steven Jameson launches application trying to be relieved of sentence | Man convicted of vehicular manslaughter in 2009 crash, Steven Jameson, turns himself in

A jury convicted Jameson in 2011 after he pleaded guilty to the manslaughter charges and he was sentenced to 24 years in prison.

In January 2016, a judge vacated Jameson’s sentence due to a statute passed one month before he was charged and he was released from prison. But in June, an appeals court reversed that decision and he was forced to return behind bars.

During a motion hearing on Friday, Judge James Caputo approved a motion to withdraw Jameson’s plea and vacate the judgment and sentence.

Jameson is due back in court for an arraignment on Feb. 8.

Angela and Michael Mulanax and their son, James, died in the crash on December 24, 2009.

