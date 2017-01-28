Judge throws out Steven Wade Jameson's guilty plea in deadly 2009 crash, released on bond

A jury convicted Jameson in 2011 after he pleaded guilty to the manslaughter charges and he was sentenced to 24 years in prison.
In January 2016, a judge vacated Jameson’s sentence due to a statute passed one month before he was charged and he was released from prison. But in June, an appeals court reversed that decision and he was forced to return behind bars.
During a motion hearing on Friday, Judge James Caputo approved a motion to withdraw Jameson’s plea and vacate the judgment and sentence.
Jameson is due back in court for an arraignment on Feb. 8.
Angela and Michael Mulanax and their son, James, died in the crash on December 24, 2009.