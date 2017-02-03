Judge sentences Tulsa man to two life sentences for killing his girlfriend

TULSA - A judge accepted a jury's recommendation Friday and gave a Tulsa man to two life sentences after he was convicted of killing his pregnant girlfriend in 2012.

A jury recommended a life sentence without parole for Kenneth Lee Hopkins in January. His girlfriend was eight months pregnant at the time of the crime.

Hopkins faced two counts of murder in the deaths of Marshay Wesson and her unborn child. A contact of Hopkins' said he didn't want to raise another kid; he already had three.

The jury also recommended a $10,000 fine, the maximum, for each count of murder.

