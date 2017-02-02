Joshua Herrington, Cody Thompson charged with murder of Brennon Davis, 15, of Wagoner County

The Wagoner County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of two men in connection with the murder of a 15-year-old boy who's body was found shot and set on fire.

Joshua Herrington, 22, and Cody Thompson, 23, both of Okay, have been charged with the first degree murder of Brennon Davis. The Wagoner County Sheriff's Office in conjunction with the OSBI and the District Attorney's Office agreed there was probable cause to charge the two.

Both had been arrested on other charges and were still in custody when the murder charge was added. Herrington had been in Wagoner County Jail on obstruction charges in connection with Davis' death and Thompson on non-related arson charges concerning a mobile home fire.

The warrants were served Wednesday after ballistic reports were returned by the OSBI.

Herrington and Thompson are expected to go before a judge in a few days for their arraignment on the new charges.

Davis' body was found Jan. 12 after neighbors reported hearing gunshots in the Jackson Bay area of Ft. Gibson Lake. Deputies responded to find a body on fire, so badly damaged they were unable to determine its identity or gender right away.

Herrington and Thompson were identified early on in the case as persons of interest. Herrington was arrested for obstruction of justice in the Davis case on Jan. 15.

Thompson was taken into custody Jan. 16 in connection with an arson charge stemming from a mobile home fire in December.

Both men will appear in Wagoner County Court Thursday at 1:30 p.m. for an arraignment.

Wagoner County Sheriff Chris Elliott said the investigation is still ongoing.

Follow the story of the murder of Brennon Davis

