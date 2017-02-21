Jewish Community Center in Tulsa one of 11 across country to receive bomb threat

TULSA -- Tulsa Resident Ethan King said it’s hard to understand why someone would want to bomb a religious place of God.

“Somebody’s religion doesn’t make them a terrorist, so taking that into account, making sure that we’re preserving peoples rights, not violating those, that’s more important,” said King.

According to the Jewish Community Center Association of North America, bomb threats were made to eleven JCC’s across the country, including the Charles Schusterman Jewish Community Center in Tulsa.

“It’s definitely scary to know that there are people out there that would do that to a group of people like that,” said Tulsa Resident Audrey Masso.

The director of the Charles Schusterman Jewish Community Center said although the center received the threat, they’re not taking any extra security measures.

“The world is evil and things like that happen all the time and that doesn’t mean things like that won’t happen again,” said Masso.

Officials said fortunately, the threats turned out the be a hoax. However, King said you never know when the threats could be real.

“Stuff like that is bound to happen someday at some point. It’s just a matter of time before it hits Oklahoma,” said King.

Officials with the National Jewish Community Center Association and the FBI are investigating the threats.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: