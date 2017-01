JENKS, Okla. -- Authorities are searching for a woman with developmental disabilities they say went missing from a residential assistance center Saturday evening.

According to Volunteers of America, the 33-year-old woman, named Katie, went missing in the area of South Peoria between West 111th and West 121st around 5:15 p.m. Saturday.

VOA says the woman has a syndrome that causes insatiable hunger, so she may be sighted around restaurants or grocery stores.

The woman has light brown hair, brown eyes and is 4 feet, 5 inches tall. She was last seen wearing light blue jeans, gray tennis shoes and a tan coat.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tulsa Police Department at 918-596-9222 or the Jenks Police Department at 918-299-6311.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: