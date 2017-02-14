Tulsa's most romantic restaurants: A list on where to take your Valentine this Valentines Day

Jenks, Okla - The people of Tulsa have spoken!

Below is a list of the most romantic restaurants in Tulsa according to the KJRH facebook page.

Although making last minute reservations on Valentines Day is not suggested, here are a few places to consider for the perfect date night with your loved ones:

Bluestone Steak House and Seafood

-- Open: 4:00 p.m.- 9:00 p.m.

Owned by long time Tulsans Bill and Sharon Tackett, the restaurant featuring live music is dedicated to "scratch cooking" with all food, including sauces, prepared from on-site fresh ingredients.

Address 10032 S. Sheridan Rd. Tulsa, OK 74133

Mahogany Prime Steakhouse

-- Open 5:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

The fine dining restaurant known for their corn fed steak, strategically broils beef at 900 degrees and serves each customer with a sizzling hot prime cut piece of meat.

6823 S. Yale Ave. Tulsa, OK 74136

McGills

-- Open 11:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.

The local Tulsa chain is known for helping guests pair wine with their signature beef and seafood dishes.

6058 S. Yale Ave. Tulsa, OK 74135

Villa Ravenna

-- Open 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. ; 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

The authentic Italian restaurant offers a selection of homemade pastas accompanied with dim lighting and elegant table lines.

6526 E. 51st St. Tulsa, OK 74145

Blue Rose Cafe

-- Open 11:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.

As one of Riverparks first restaurants, the Blue Rose Cafe overlooks the water and offers some of Tulsa's favorite dishes such as cheese fries and blackened chicken.

1924 Riverside Dr. Tulsa, OK 74119

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: