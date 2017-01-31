Jenks Police searching for suspects in debit card theft case

3:25 PM, Jan 31, 2017
7 mins ago
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

JENKS, Okla. -- Police in Jenks are asking for the public's help identifying two persons of interest in a stolen debit card case.

According to police, the suspects allegedly used a stolen card at several locations in the Tulsa area.

Both suspects have been spotted in the same vehicle (pictured below) which appears to be a newer black Dodge Charger.

http://media2.kjrh.com/photo/2017/01/31/image007_1485897740690_54338138_ver1.0_400_300.jpg

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime stoppers at 918-596-COPS, or Jenks Police at 918-299-6311.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top