Jenks Police searching for suspects in debit card theft case

JENKS, Okla. -- Police in Jenks are asking for the public's help identifying two persons of interest in a stolen debit card case.

According to police, the suspects allegedly used a stolen card at several locations in the Tulsa area.

Both suspects have been spotted in the same vehicle (pictured below) which appears to be a newer black Dodge Charger.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime stoppers at 918-596-COPS, or Jenks Police at 918-299-6311.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: