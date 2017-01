JENKS, Okla. -- Fire crews are investigating after a house caught fire in Jenks Sunday morning.

Just after 8 in the morning Sunday, an off duty firefighter called in the fire near Elm and Main.

Firefighters say they saw flames shooting from the home when they arrived.

No one was inside the home at the time of the fire. Crews are still searching for the homeowner.

The investigation is still underway, but an initial investigation revealed the cause of the fire as a wood burning stove.

The home in unlivable, according to firefighters.

