Jenks students debate new school start times

JENKS -- New start times for Jenks Public Schools is causing quite a stir, especially on social media. Some parents and students are questioning the decision for high schoolers to get out of class at 4 p.m.
The district says it all began because of bus overcrowding, which they say has been a problem for years. But the solution has some concerned.
"I'm glad I don't have to deal with this," Jenks High School senior Morgan Rowe said.
The school year is bout over and Jenks High School students are preparing for a major change.
"I heard about it through social media," Rowe said.
Due to bus overcrowding, the district had two options. They could either spend more than $1 million for 20 new buses, or change to a three tier bus system. They said this resulted in a change in start time for all schools.
"We understand that there is stress in change, but we are willing to help people," Jenks Public Schools Chief Information Officer Bonnie Rogers said.
High school students will begin at 9:15 a.m. and end at 3:55 p.m., instead of starting at 7:50 a.m. and ending at 2:30 p.m.
"I like the idea because I want to sleep in more," Jenks High School freshman Madison Saum said. "The people with sports they will get out really late."
Morgan Rowe is a senior and apart of the Jenks Pom Squad. She says the underclassman aren't too thrilled.
"I know they're a little upset because they won't get out of practice until 6 or 6:15 and so one of my friends was talking about how she is going to have to quit her job because their latest shift starts at 5:45," she said.
Elementary now begins at 7:30 a.m. and ends before high schoolers get out, which Rowe says makes it hard on working parents.
"The parents are going to have to find somebody else who I guess is out of school and doesn't have to worry about that," she said.
The district is till working out logistics but the change in time is set in stone for next year.
The district says they're working with parents and students to make this a smooth transition. They say they're not sure when sports practices will take place, whether that's before or after school.