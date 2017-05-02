Jenks Public Schools approve new start times

Fair
JENKS -- Jenks Public Schools approved new start times for schools starting in the 2017-18 school year.
Officials said the intermediate school will run from 7:45 a.m. to 2:25 p.m., the elementary school will run from 8:30 a.m. to 3:10 p.m. and the high school will run from 9:15 a.m. to 3:55 p.m.
For more info, visit www.jenksps.org.
