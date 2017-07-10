Jenks Police honoring fallen officer Officer Tom Potter

JENKS, Okla. -- The Jenks Police Department is mourning the loss of their fellow officer, Tom Potter.



Officer Potter suffered a massive heart attack on June 26 while he was home alone. He was able to call 911 for himself. He underwent surgery but passed away Saturday, July 8 from complications.



“Tom was a fighter,” Sgt. Aaron McNulty, Officer Potter’s partner, said. “Tom was a tough man. He had a lot to live for and he fought very hard. He fought very valiantly.”



He joined Jenks PD in 2014. He worked patrol, in professional standards, selection and hiring and with several events the department hosted.



Even in his short time at the department, Sgt. McNulty said he was able to form relationships with the other officers and the community.



“He was such a good-natured, good-hearted man,” Sgt. McNulty said. “He was someone you could talk to if you ever had an issue or a problem. If you ever needed help, he was always there to help.”



Sgt. McNulty described him as a gentle giant that was always the first to volunteer.



As police officers, they are no stranger to tough times and adversity. This is no different. Sgt. McNulty says they are going to get through it because they know that is what he would want.



“We know that Tom would want everybody to persevere and carry on and remember him,” Sgt. McNulty said.



Because he was an active officer at the department, Officer Potter will receive a full honors funeral. Service information is pending.



A GoFundMe page was set up for the officer.

