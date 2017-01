TULSA, Okla. - Egg cartons. Cardboard wheels. Science beaks. Electronic lab kits.

These are some of the supplies local businesses have donated instead of throwing them out to help teachers in the Tulsa region.

The Tulsa Regional STEM Alliance has started the "STEM Shoppe" out of its offices at 110 W. 7th Street.

It's an office space filled with classroom supplies and learning tools for instructors to "shop" for what they need at no cost.

There's no limit as to how many supplies an instructor gets, according to STEM.

