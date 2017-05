CRAIG COUNTY - Late Friday afternoon an inmate escaped from the Craig County Jail while on a work detail, according to officials.

Ross Allan Archer, 50, is believed to be from the Jamesport, Mo., area.

Anyone with information is asked to call (918) 256-6466.





