Tulsa County, OK - Local authorities say they are investigating the drowning death of an infant in Tulsa County.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol says they were dispatched to Keystone Lake around 7 p.m. on Saturday. People there say some children were on an inflatable raft with adults on the side. At one point when they turned around in the water, the 18-month-old disappeared from the raft. That baby was found a few hours later in the water and was pronounced dead.

