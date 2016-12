TULSA - Authorities shut down I-244 on Saturday afternoon between Yale and Sheridan to handle a police incident.

Police were called to a bridge for a police matter near Admiral between the two major streets and they felt it was best for everyone's safety to shut down the interstate until the situation could be resolved.

As of 3:30 p.m. the roads were still closed.

