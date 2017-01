TULSA -- Hundreds turned out for the Women's March in Tulsa Saturday morning.

The event began in Downtown Tulsa at 10 a.m. Saturday. The march mirrored those going on around the country including Washington D.C.

Organizers and participants are starting to show up for Tulsa's #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/7JTPNSlpxY — Ashley Holt (@AshleyHoltKJRH) January 21, 2017

Speakers are kicking off Tulsa's #WomensMarch downtown "We work together to get stuff done." @KJRH2HD pic.twitter.com/wC9e1kl2se — Ashley Holt (@AshleyHoltKJRH) January 21, 2017

The crowd is getting warmed up for their march around downtown #WomensMarch @KJRH2HD pic.twitter.com/3hosO7ctl3 — Ashley Holt (@AshleyHoltKJRH) January 21, 2017

The march extends for blocks. Here's a view from Detroit and Cameron #WomenMarch @KJRH2HD pic.twitter.com/hLy2TGIBgy — Ashley Holt (@AshleyHoltKJRH) January 21, 2017

