Hundreds of Oklahoma employees got raises despite budget shortfall

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- More than 500 Oklahoma state employees received pay raises last year despite the state facing a $1.3 billion budget shortfall.

Information obtained by The Oklahoman from the state Office of Management and Enterprise shows 554 raises totaling just more than $5 million.



They include $5,000 to an equipment operator at the Transportation Department to bring the salary to $25,000 and $5,000 to a Wildlife Conservation Department procurement officer to bring the salary to $33,600. Other raises include $17,000 to Oklahoma Health Department Dr. Kristy Bradley to raise her pay to $130,000 and $10,000 to Grand River Dam Authority general manager Tim Brown to bring his pay to $200,000.



OMES spokeswoman Shelley Zumwalt said the reasons for the raises include people taking on additional duties and those whose salary wasn't competitive with similar positions.

