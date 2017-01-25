Humane Society of Tulsa, Humane Society International rescues dogs from meat farm in South Korea

TULSA -- The Humane Society of Tulsa picked up five dogs rescued from a South Korea dog meat farm.

The dogs, living in devastating conditions, were destined for slaughter, but Humane Society International stepped in and saved 170 dogs.

The Tulsa department took in five of the dogs and is expecting another 19 in February.

The Humane Society is dedicating time to the rehabilitation of the dogs, giving them the best care possible.

The goal for the organization is to make sure the animals are ready for a forever home. They will be up for adoption in a few weeks.

"Everytime we do one of these large scale rescues, no matter how horrible the situation is, the best part, the absolute best part of it is seeing these animals come from a shutdown situation or a really bad situation to going home with a fabulous family," said Evan Fadem, Executive Director of the Tulsa Humane Society.

Humane Society International has shut down six of the farms across South Korea.

The Korean government outlawed the farms in 2016. The Humane Society is accepting donations for the dogs.

The greatest need is Pedigree wet and dry food for adult dogs and blankets and beds.

Donations can also be made online and at the adoption center.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: