How to get an Oklahoma bison-themed license plate from The Nature Conservancy

TULSA -- Bison-themed Oklahoma license plates are now available for purchase.

After The Nature Conservancy acquired the necessary amount of pre-orders on the plate, the plates are now in production and can be ordered through www.nature.org/okbison.

Pre-orders on the plate are being processed.

“We are thrilled to announce that the bison license plates are officially in production," said Mike Fuhr, State Director for The Nature Conservancy of Oklahoma. “It took longer than we anticipated to get the plates into production and we are grateful to our fellow Oklahomans who pre-ordered for their support and patience. This may be the only time we say this, but we are eager to soon see bison roaming the streets of Oklahoma!”

The initial registration fee for the plate is $38, with an annual renewal fee, of $36.50. A portion of the fees ($20) will benefit the conservancy.

Bison play a critical role in maintaining grasslands, and the conservancy manages a herd of 2,500 at the Tallgrass Prairie Preserve near Pawhuska.

“Great herds of bison once roamed the prairies of our nation, including Oklahoma,” said Fuhr. “And during this time of celebrating bison as our national mammal, we felt this would be a great opportunity to generate awareness about the important role bison play in maintaining Oklahoma’s native prairies."

