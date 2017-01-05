How much snow will we get? Future track radar shows amount and time of snowfall in Oklahoma

Let it snow? Or snow no?

No matter where you sit on the question of snow, don't expect much accumulation in the Tulsa metro and northeast Oklahoma Friday morning.

According to our Future Track radar the snow will stay south of Tulsa County, with anywhere between a half inch and an inch north of I-40. Areas south of the interstate could see bigger amounts with possibilities of 3 inches in Stigler and 2 inches in McAlester.

Click the photo for a gallery of the timeline for the weather, or watch the video in the player above to see when and how much of the white stuff will fall.

