How much snow will we get? Future track radar shows amount and time of snowfall in Oklahoma
3:52 PM, Jan 5, 2017
1 hour ago
Share Article
Let it snow? Or snow no?
No matter where you sit on the question of snow, don't expect much accumulation in the Tulsa metro and northeast Oklahoma Friday morning.
According to our Future Track radar the snow will stay south of Tulsa County, with anywhere between a half inch and an inch north of I-40. Areas south of the interstate could see bigger amounts with possibilities of 3 inches in Stigler and 2 inches in McAlester.