TULSA - Tulsa Homicide Division has identified and released the names of the city's 39th and 40th homicides this year.

Tulsa Police say the man killed on the Katy Trail near the Tulsa County Jail this week has been identified as 40-year-old Barry Hotzler.

The 17-year-old female shot at 5414 N. Hartford has been identified as Johnece Haney, say Tulsa detectives.