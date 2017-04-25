Homicide detectives on scene after body found in dumpster behind midtown Tulsa restaurant

10:32 AM, Apr 25, 2017
2 hours ago

Tulsa Police are investigating after they found a body in MidtownTulsa near 3rd and Zunis. 2 Works for You Reporter Darcy Jackson was live at the scene with more information.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TULSA -- Police are investigating after a woman's body was found in a dumpster in midtown Tulsa Tuesday morning.

The body was found in a dumpster behind Las Americas restaurant on 3rd and Zunis around 9 a.m.

Detectives are currently searching a nearby abandoned home where squatters appeared to be living, according to police. Authorities say they suspect foul play.

Police are searching for Gumercindo Jurado (pictured below) in connection with the death. Officials believe he is homeless. 

http://media2.kjrh.com/photo/2017/04/25/thumbnail_image1_1493137374704_58837742_ver1.0_400_300.jpg

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top