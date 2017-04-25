Homicide detectives on scene after body found in dumpster behind midtown Tulsa restaurant

TULSA -- Police are investigating after a woman's body was found in a dumpster in midtown Tulsa Tuesday morning.

The body was found in a dumpster behind Las Americas restaurant on 3rd and Zunis around 9 a.m.

Detectives say body was found inside this dumpster behind the restaurant. A trail of blood reaches from back door to dumpster. @KJRH2HD pic.twitter.com/o52VNBABUs — Darcy Jackson (@DJacksonKJRH) April 25, 2017

Detectives are currently searching a nearby abandoned home where squatters appeared to be living, according to police. Authorities say they suspect foul play.

Police are searching for Gumercindo Jurado (pictured below) in connection with the death. Officials believe he is homeless.

BREAKING: Homicide detectives on scene where a body was found outside of Las Americas on 3rd and Zunis. @KJRH2HD pic.twitter.com/JKssERQbRV — Darcy Jackson (@DJacksonKJRH) April 25, 2017

Detectives searching an abandoned home across the street from the restaurant. No word on victim yet. @KJRH2HD pic.twitter.com/XdyTRvsmWh — Darcy Jackson (@DJacksonKJRH) April 25, 2017

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: