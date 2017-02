TULSA -- A bar sustained minimal damage after a fire broke out early Sunday morning.

Crews responded to the Double RR Saloon near 15th and Sheridan just after 8 in the morning Sunday.

Firefighters say they were able to extinguish the fire quickly. There is only minor smoke damage to the bar, say officials.

The fire department says a heating and air conditioning unit caused the fire.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: