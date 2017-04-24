'Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone' coming to Tulsa Symphony for film concert series

TULSA -- A performance of the music from "Harry Potter" is coming to the Tulsa Symphony for a film concert series later this year.

John Williams' score from "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" will be played at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center by the symphony in conjunction with the showing of the film on a 40-foot screen. The performance is slated for Nov. 18.

Justin Freer, President of CineConcerts and Producer/Conductor of the Harry Potter Film Concert Series, said the following:

“The Harry Potter film series is a once-in-a-lifetime cultural phenomenon that continues to delight millions of fans around the world. It is with great pleasure that we introduce for the first time ever an opportunity to experience the award-winning music scores played live by a symphony orchestra, all while the beloved film is simultaneously projected onto the big screen. It will be an unforgettable event.”

Tickets for the event go on sale on May 12 at 10 a.m. For more information, visit MyTicketOffice.com, or call 918-596-7111.

