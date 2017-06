The Muskogee County Sheriff is investigating an attempted escape Sunday night at the jail.

Sheriff Rob Frazier said guards heard loud bangs last night coming from one of the cells.

When the guards checked the cell, the sheriff said the inmates had used a broken piece of metal from table support to saw and bang at the windows.

Frazier said the three men in the cell Skipper Rowland, Jon Lang, Samuel Doty are all facing complaints of attempted escape pending the outcome of an investigation.

The sheriff credits his guards for catching the inmates in the act during the Sunday night attempt.

MUSKOGEE -

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: