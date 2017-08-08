Green waste collection for Tulsa residents affected by tornado set for next week

TULSA -- The city of Tulsa has scheduled a green waste collection next week for residents affected by an EF2 tornado that hit midtown early Sunday morning.

Streets and Stormwater crews will begin to collect the waste on Monday between Harvard to Sheridan from 31st Street to 41st Street and Harvard to Mingo from 41st Street to 51st Street. The collection will be at no cost to residents and is expected to take two weeks.

City officials gave the following guidelines for the waste:

"Green waste must be cut into bundles less than eight feet long and 18 inches in diameter. Green waste should be within four feet of the curb and residents must avoid placing green waste near utilities and fire hydrants. The City cannot pick up green waste from the curb if it is contaminated with other debris."

Residents who do not fall within the boundary area where green waste will be collected can call 918-596-9777 and a supervisor will assess the situation.

The City of Tulsa Mulch Facility is another free green waste removal option for residents. It is located at 2100 North 145th E. Ave. The facility will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Friday.

