GRDA urges boat safety and planning ahead of severe weather threat

LANGLEY - Green Country lakes are filling up with boaters this Memorial Day weekend.

A lot of people will be spending the holiday weekend on our area lakes.

Meteorologists are predicting severe weather on Saturday.

With a chance of hail and severe weather, boaters are keeping their eyes out.

"First thing I do is listen to the weather on television then I check radar on the internet then I alway keep an eye to the west and southwest,” said Mike Dundee.



Mike Dundee has been a “Grand Laker” for 50 years.



"I would rather be in early than try to beat the storm, especially on a lake,” said Dundee.

The Grand River Dam Authority’s Police Department is deployed all over its two lakes and the Illinois River.

Chief Brian Edwards has this reminder for boaters heading out on the water.

"A lot of people sign up with the various apps and things like that for the warnings and just heed those warnings you know, don’t wait until the storm is on you to do something. It takes a lot longer to get some place in your boat than it does in your car and there’s less places to go,”said Edwards.

