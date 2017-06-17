GRDA recommends swimmers avoid blue green algae part of Grand Lake

LANGLEY, Okla. – The GRDA has confirmed the presence of high levels of blue green algae in a small area off Grand Lake.

It is recommended that individuals avoid swimming or participating in water recreational activities in areas where the water is discolored or where you see foam, scum or mats of algae on the water, according to the Grand River Dam Authority's Ecosystems Management team.

The area effected as of Saturday is a small area of Fly Creek, off the Horse Creek Arm of Grand Lake, the GRDA reports.

There was a blue green algae scare on Grand Lake back in 2011, far more significant than this one.

The discovery of this blue green algae began when the GRDA saw the BGA in Fly Creek during routine aerial shoreline surveillance on Friday. Subsequent water samples, taken from the area by the GRDA Ecosystems Management Department, confirmed the presence of BGA. GRDA regularly monitors water quality and checks for the presence of BGA, as well as other water quality issues. GRDA conducts tests on a monthly basis and twice per month from May to August, when recreational activity on lakes and rivers is at its peak.

"While most BGA are not toxic, toxins can be produced in some algae blooms," said Justin Alberty, spokesperson for GRDA. "We have communicated these test results to the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department, the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality, and the Oklahoma Water Resources Board. We are closely monitoring the area and will provide updates throughout the weekend as the situation progresses.”

According to the Oklahoma Department of Health, exposure to BGA can cause skin irritation, including rashes, hives or blisters. Inhalation of BGA can also trigger asthma-like conditions or allergic reactions. Inhalation of BGA water can also cause stomach cramps, nausea, diarrhea or vomiting. Due to their body size, young children are especially susceptible to the effects of BGA. It is also important to keep pets from drinking water containing BGA water.

“At this time, we just want the public to take precautions to avoid physical contact with the water in the Fly Creek area of the lake,” said Alberty. “We will continue to post updates as we continue to sample through the weekend. The rest of Grand Lake is wide open for business, so we encourage everyone to continue on with the weekend lake outings.”

If you see a BGA bloom, ODEQ recommends that you avoid all contact with the water, keep your pets and livestock away from the water and immediately contact DEQ at 800-522-0206 or GRDA at 918-256-0911.



