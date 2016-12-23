GRDA asking for help to find vehicle that might have caused Stroud power outage

STROUD - The Grand River Dam Authority is asking the public for help in locating a vehicle that may have been responsible for the town of Stroud suffering a power outage for hours on Wednesday night.

The GRDA is offering a reward if anyone knows any information of a vehicle or a driver that was involved in two major power poles being down, causing the major power outage that affected the entire town of Stroud.

The GRDA has put up $5,000 to anyone providing information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case. Anyone with info can call GRDA Police at (918) 256-0911. Callers can remain anonymous.

Authorities say the incident occurred about 4:45 p.m. Wednesday just west of Stroud. A GRDA spokesperson said a vehicle hit the guy wire on a main transmission pole that feeds power to the town of Stroud.

GRDA crews worked throughout the night and had power restored to the town by about 3 a.m. Thursday.

