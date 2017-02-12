Grass fire burns 80 acres near Kellyville, Oklahoma Sunday afternoon

KELLYVILLE, Okla. -- Firefighters are battling a grass fire that broke out near Kellyville Sunday afternoon.

According to officials with the local fire department, the fire consumed about 80 acres in total.

David Long, a resident in the area, says he had just sat down for lunch when he say the flames outside his window. Long says he immediately called 911.

“I got on the tractor to see if I could put anything out while we were waiting on the fire department. Once they got here I decided to let them do it theirselves,” said Long.

Governor Mary Fallin issued a statewide burn ban for the next two weeks due to dry windy conditions in the state.

Firefighters say luckily no structures have been damaged by the grass fire.

