Governor Mary Fallin to tour damage after EF2 tornado tears through Tulsa

11:37 AM, Aug 8, 2017
TULSA – Tuesday, Governor Mary Fallin will be touring storm damage in Tulsa after an EF2 tornado swept through the city.

Governor Fallin’s tour is scheduled to begin at noon with a press conference scheduled for 12:45.

Watch the tour live at noon by clicking play below:

 

