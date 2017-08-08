Governor Mary Fallin to tour damage after EF2 tornado tears through Tulsa

Fair
HI: 85°
LO: 70°
TULSA – Tuesday, Governor Mary Fallin will be touring storm damage in Tulsa after an EF2 tornado swept through the city.
Governor Fallin’s tour is scheduled to begin at noon with a press conference scheduled for 12:45.
Watch the tour live at noon by clicking play below:
