Governor Mary Fallin releases statement on U.S. House repealing, replacing Obamacare
4:46 PM, May 4, 2017
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. -- Governor Mary Fallin released a statement Thursday on the U.S. House’s passing the American Health Care Act.
Read the full statement below:
“I’m pleased that the U.S. House has passed the American Health Care Act, which repeals and replaces Obamacare. Our current health care system is collapsing, threatening to leave people across the country without access to health care coverage. Health insurance has become unaffordable. Obamacare has driven health insurance companies out of the market, and Oklahoma is down to only one insurance carrier on the federal exchange. Reforming the system is the only way to provide access to affordable and quality health care. I am working closely with my fellow governors to ensure the concerns and voices of Oklahomans are heard. Now it is up to the Senate to act and ensure our fellow Oklahomans, and Americans across the country, are able to access quality, affordable health”