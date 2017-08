OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. -- Governor Mary Fallin has declared a state of emergency for four counties after severe storms tore through Green Country Sunday.

The counties include Mayes, Rogers, Tulsa and Wagoner counties. In a statement, Fallin said the state of emergency was declared due to tornadoes, severe storms, straight-line winds and flooding.

PHOTOS: Tornado rips through midtown Tulsa Sunday morning

In total, the storms resulted in more than 170 homes and business being damaged. 26 people were hospitalized due to the storms.

RELATED: Two girls survive tornado clinging to each other

The declaration marks the first step in seeking federal assistance as well as allowing state agencies to make emergency purchases needed to expedite resources.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: