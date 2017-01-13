Gov. Fallin declares weather-related state of emergency for all 77 counties

OKLAHOMA CITY - Gov. Mary Fallin declared a weather-related state of emergency Thursday for all 77 counties in Oklahoma in anticipation of problems that may be caused by an impending ice storm this weekend.

Dangerous road conditions and power outages expected are the reasons cited by the governor's office for issuing the declaration in advance.

Winter storms, snow, freezing rain, ice, severe storms, tornadoes, straight line winds and flooding have all been brought up as possibilities in geographical areas across the state.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: