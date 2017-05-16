Gov. Fallin asks for federal aid for counties affected by flooding, severe weather
5:28 PM, May 16, 2017
OKLAHOMA CITY -- Gov. Mary Fallin announced Tuesday that she has requested a major disaster declaration from the federal government for 18 counties affected by flooding and severe storms from late April to early May.
The counties affected during storms from April 28 to May 2 are: Adair, Beaver, Caddo, Cherokee, Cimarron, Craig, Delaware, Haskell, Kiowa, Lincoln, Logan, Mayes, Muskogee, Ottawa, Pittsburg, Sequoyah, Texas and Washita.
If approved, those counties would receive federal funding to assist in repairs and debris removal.
The storms caused flooding in eastern and central Oklahoma and snow and high winds in the panhandle.
Damage assessments indicated storms resulted in nearly $13 million in damage and response costs.