Good Samaritans help woman who lost wedding ring

TULSA -- There's a happy ending after all.

It began when a newlywed claimed her wedding ring was stolen on her big day. Now, two good Samaritans have gone above and beyond to give the new bride a replacement.

In just a few steps, an act of kindness awaits.

“I just kind of fell in love with her," Linda Davis said.

Through the glass, a ray of diamonds.

“It was a blessing in disguise, I mean who knew," Newlywed Heaven Ogram said.

Ogram was heartbroken when her wedding ring disappear right before the ceremony.

“I thought I’d still be at home wondering what had happened to my ring," she said.

Linda David planned to give away a diamond ring, which she says she hardly wore.

“I told her just to hang on because I was going to talk to my jeweler and see if he might be able to size it for her," she said.

But the owner of Vincent Anthony Jewelers had a different idea. He wanted to donate an entire wedding set. The ring fit Ogram perfectly.

“I think she was speechless," David said.

“If I can help somebody else, if I can make their life a little nicer or a little better than I’m happy to do it," Vincent Anthony Jewelers Owner Lonnie Iannazzo said.

It's proof that good weighs evil.

“There are still good people out there and you know something good can come of something bad," Ogram said.

In this corner of the world, there are very good people.

