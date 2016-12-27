Gold Star Family robbed day after Christmas, more than $4,000 in gifts stolen

TULSA -- A Gold Star Family came home Monday afternoon to a rude Christmas surprise, someone had broken into their Midtown home and stole their Christmas gifts.

Rrandy Katrina came home from shopping Monday only to find his door wide open, broken and more than $4,000 of Christmas gifts gone.

"They put a pry bar right there," he said. "You can see where it is dented. The door is dented too and they just pried the door open."

Broken wood, chipped painted and a busted hinge, that's only the beginning.

"We have a bed with drawers underneath it," Katrina said."The drawers were all open, which only has clothes in them. The little table by my side, the drawer is out of it and everything is gone out of it."

Katrina and his wife's bedroom was ransacked. They say a drone, laptop, and a nine millimeter gun are now missing. But it doesn't stop there.

"We had some special Rustic Cuff stuff that was related to our son, a lot of red, white and blue stuff," Katrina said. "That's all gone, they targeted that for some reason."

It's their son Jay. He was a Marine and lost his life 11 years ago in Iraq. The Gold Star parents say they've already lost enough.

"There are people in the world who have given everything they have for what they have and they're just worried about where they're going to score their next fix," Jay's mom, Katrina Graham said. "That's the generation that we're raising."

It's a site, whoever did this, couldn't miss

"Nobody walks in this house and doesn't home right in on his picture, that doesn't say, 'What is this?'" Graham said."Nobody drives past our yard and sees the GSP plates that don't say, 'What does that mean?'"

The couple called 911 and the Tulsa Police responded. They filled out a police report specifically naming all of the items they lost. It's now being investigated by police.