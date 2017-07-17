Garth Brooks offers free honeymoon after fans get engaged

11:18 AM, Jul 17, 2017

In this July 8, 2016, file photo, Garth Brooks sings "Ain't Going Down" during a concert at Yankee Stadium in New York. A week after launching its new paid streaming music service, Amazon announced a deal with one of the streaming music’s biggest holdouts: country superstar Brooks. Brooks, who is the best-selling solo artist in U.S. history, has kept his music off streaming services for his entire career until Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016, when select albums and songs will be available on Amazon Music Unlimited. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, File)

Julie Jacobson
Copyright Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- Garth Brooks says he'll pony up for a Hawaiian honeymoon for a couple who got engaged at his concert in Oklahoma City.

WFAA-TV reports Drew Bargsley proposed to Chelsea Townsend while Brooks was playing his hit "Unanswered Prayers" Saturday night.

The singer got wind of the commotion and asked the couple about their honeymoon plans from the stage. He told them he and his wife, Trisha Yearwood, will pay for their honeymoon if they decide to go to Hawaii.

Brooks later told Yearwood about his offer and she agreed, but added, "Nobody else can get engaged tonight."

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top