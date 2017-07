Funeral services to be held for Beck Kitterman and Lizzie Edwards, victims killed in Purcell Crash

Wednesday, family and friends will say their final goodbyes to two siblings killed in last week’s crash on I-35 near Purcell.

The funeral service for Beck Kitterman and Elizabeth "Lizzie" Edwards begin at 10 a.m. at St. Pius Catholic Church.

Those close with Elizabeth describe the 13-year-old as a natural-born leader. She loved to play soccer and was captain of her team at the Tulsa Soccer Club, according to family and friends.

The 13-year-old competed regionally and was recognized nationally by the US National Training Center for Soccer.

Her brother, 11-year-old Beck Kitterman will also be laid to rest Wednesday. He was athletic and also became part of the Tulsa Soccer Club.

Those who knew him say Beck was sweet and always showed his love and concern for others.

Tuesday, Erin Van Horn and her son Zachary were laid to rest in Edmond.

