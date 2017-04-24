Funeral services held for Logan County Deputy David Wade

GUTHRIE -- Law enforcement from all over the country gathered in Guthrie Monday to pay their respects to a Logan County sheriff's deputy shot and killed in the line of duty.

Deputy David Wade was remembered as a loving husband and father to his three children.

The Logan County Sheriff’s Office said love and support for their fallen deputy came from officers who drove in from New York and Wisconsin.

Funeral services for Deputy David Wade were held Monday at the Lazy E Arena in Guthrie.

Deputy Wade was shot and killed last week when the sheriff said Wade went to serve an eviction notice at a home off Interstate 35.

Prosecutors said Nathan LeForce shot Wade several times.

Wade's wife said she'll remember him as a loving husband to his three boys.

“He loved his family, he loved his job, he loved all of it,” Emily Wade told KFOR.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for LeForce.

The Logan County Sheriff's Office said all donations are being collected through the "Benefit Fund for David Wade" at BancFirst.

