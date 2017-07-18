Frontier Airlines announces arrival at Tulsa International Airport

Frontier Airlines announced Tuesday that the company will have several flights out of Tulsa beginning in 2018.

The airline's arrival to the Tulsa International Airport will include nonstop flights to Denver, Orlando and San Diego starting in the Spring of 2018.

Frontier says fares and schedules are expected to be available in the Fall of 2017.

“Frontier’s announcement aligns with our regional strategy to expand nonstop service options available from Tulsa International,” said Tulsa Airports Improvement Trust Chair Jeff Stava. “Their decision to include Tulsa in their national expansion demonstrates the strength of the Tulsa market and will serve as a catalyst for additional economic activity in our region.”

